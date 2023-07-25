UK Inflation Slows, Pound Sterling Faces Sell-Off

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faced a nominal sell-off after refreshing a two-month high as price pressures in the UK economy softened significantly in October. Annual headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a slower pace of 4.6%, adding to signs that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be able to fulfill his promise of halving inflation by the year-end.

Meanwhile, the UK Producer Price Index (PPI) fell, suggesting that goods producers were forced to cut prices at factory gates due to a poor demand outlook. The GBP/USD pair surrendered nominal gains after a soft inflation report but broader demand is strong due to the improved risk-appetite of the market participants. The appeal for risk-perceived assets increased significantly after easing consumer inflation in the US economy and elevated hopes of no more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve (Fed)

