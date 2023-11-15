UK Government to Continue Controversial Plan to Send Migrants to Rwanda

The British government said Wednesday it will still try to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda, despite the U.K. Supreme Court ruling that the contentious plan is unlawful. In a major blow to one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s key policies, five justices on the country’s top court ruled unanimously that asylum-seekers sent to Rwanda would be “at real risk of ill-treatment” because they could be returned to the conflict-wracked home countries they’d fled.

United States Headlines Read more: DENVERPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FCN2GO: Will Social Security Checks Continue During a Government Shutdown?VERIFY readers asked if they’ll still receive their Social Security checks in the event of a government shutdown. Our sources confirm that Social Security recipients, including those receiving SSI and SSDI benefits, would still receive their checks.

Source: FCN2go | Read more »

CNNİ: UK Supreme Court Rules Against Deportation Plan to RwandaBritain's plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda has been ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court , dealing a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's migration policy and potentially causing a revolt within his Conservative party.

Source: cnni | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: Denverites Continue to Fight Plans for Micro-Community SiteResidents in the Overland neighborhood in southwest Denver are opposing the city's plan to build a micro-community site near their homes. Despite their opposition, the city's plans are moving forward, leaving residents questioning the decision-making process.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: James Harden's struggles continue with the Los Angeles ClippersAnalysis by Ben Golliver: James Harden has arrived in Los Angeles with a thud, as the Clippers look entirely out of sorts since acquiring the 10-time all-star

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Israel's Relentless Attacks on Gaza Continue for 38th Consecutive DayIsrael has been carrying out relentless attacks on Gaza for 38 days, resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread destruction. The heaviest fighting is taking place in northern Gaza, where ambulances are being targeted by Israeli fire. Jabalia camp has also been heavily bombarded, causing numerous casualties. The attacks have caused significant damage to buildings, including hospitals and religious sites.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

MSNBC: Trump Plans to Use Government to Punish Critics and OpponentsTrump offers striking candor about post-2024 weaponization plans. ⁦stevebenen⁩ on why “Trump isn’t making much of an effort to hide his intentions about weaponizing government against his perceived foes. He's practically bragging about it.”

Source: MSNBC | Read more »