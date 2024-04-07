UK Government Provides Funding for Cyclists to Use Hammersmith Bridge in London

The U.K.’s Department for Transport (DfT) is providing $3.6 million to allow cyclists to use Hammersmith Bridge in London . The bridge was closed to all traffic in 2019 due to cracks that worsened during a heatwave. Cyclists and pedestrians were later allowed to use the bridge, but cyclists had to share a footway with pedestrians. The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham owns the bridge and is responsible for its maintenance.

The new government funding will enable the introduction of a new, fully resurfaced cycle lane expected in November this year. Once the resurfacing works are completed, cyclists will no longer have to dismount from their bikes and use the separate footpath. A temporary cycle lane was installed in February this year. Leo Murray, co-director of climate charity Possible, has been campaigning for the bridge to be permanently open to cyclists and pedestrians

UK Government Funding Cyclists Hammersmith Bridge London Closure Cracks Resurfaced Cycle Lane Pedestrians

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baltimore bridge collapse: WSDOT reflects on parallels with 2013 Skagit River Bridge dropThe collapse of the Baltimore Key Bridge startled the nation, and was a cause for WSDOT to reflect on its own bridge projects spanning waterways around Seattle.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Baltimore Key bridge collapse: How many people used the bridge every day?Officials are searching the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending vehicles and people into the water.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Baltimore Key bridge collapse: How many people used the bridge every day?Officials are searching the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending vehicles and people into the water.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: When was the Francis Scott Key Bridge built?Officials are searching the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending vehicles and people into the water.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Ship issued ‘mayday' before colliding into bridgeA container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse echoes 1980 Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster in Tampa BayThe shocking collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning gives people in the Bay Area some frightening flashbacks to another disaster.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »