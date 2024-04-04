UK companies expect cooling in selling prices and wage inflation, BoE survey shows

The latest Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel ( DMP ) survey for February showed on Thursday that UK companies expect their selling prices and wage inflation to cool down over the next year. Key takeaways Selling price expectations dipped to 4.1% from 4.3%, the lowest reading since October 2021. Wage growth expectations for the coming 12 months fell to 4.9% on a three-month moving average basis from 5.2% in February, marking the lowest reading since June 2022.
The survey is one of the most closely watched by members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Market reaction The Pound Sterling is unfazed by the UK businesses’ falling inflation expectations, as GBP/USD adds 0.08% on the day to trade at 1.2658, as of writing. BoE FAQs What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound? The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2
Bank Of England Boe Decision Maker Panel DMP Survey UK Companies Selling Prices Wage Inflation Cooling Expectations Pound Sterling Inflation Monetary Policy
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »