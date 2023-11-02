Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest introduce parking fees for some recreational areas

His family has owned land near Donut Falls for several generations, a place now set to implement a $10 parking fee starting in 2025. Reflecting on his family's history with the land, Guss commented, "My great-grandfather is the one who got that plot of land, so every time we come up, we think about him."The decision to charge for parking has elicited mixed reactions. "You're not spending money to come up here, so then to come up here and now spend money on parking – the more we talk about it, the more annoying it actually sounds," Guss said with a chuckle.

The rising costs associated with operating recreational areas are a primary driver behind the introduction of fees. These fees will assist in maintaining amenities, trails, and compensating Forest Service personnel.

"It was a forest-wide comprehensive look at our entire program," David Whittekiend, Supervisor of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, explained."There are more people using , and we want to make sure we update our sites and maintain them in the condition the public deserves," he said.For regular visitors like Guss, who might baulk at the new fees, Whittekiend offers reassurance.

"We also are planning on reinvesting those fees into these sites, so hopefully people will see improvements," he said. In fact, 95% of the collected fees will be directly reinvested into the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The phased implementation of these fees is slated to start on Dec. 1 and will continue through 2025. Notably, both interagency passes and forest passes will be accepted.

