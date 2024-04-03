Ugandan President Signs Bill Criminalizing Same-Sex Acts and Imposing Death Penalty

Human rights defenders around the world on Monday condemned Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni after he signed a bill criminalizing same-sex sexual acts between consenting adults and imposing the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality.

' Museveni, who is 78 and has ruled the African nation for nearly four decades, signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill of 2023, under which people convicted of 'aggravated homosexuality'—that is, same-sex sexual acts by HIV-positive people or with children, disabled people, or anyone deemed vulnerable—can be hanged to death. The law punishes same-sex acts with life imprisonment and attempted same-sex acts with 10 years behind bars. It also criminalizes the 'promotion' of LGBTQ+ rights. The bill was initially rejected by Museveni last month because he wanted it amended to include a 'rehabilitation' option for LGBTQ+ people who 'would like to live normal lives again,' according to a presidential spokesperso

