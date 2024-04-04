Ugandan Gay Rights Activists Call for International Pressure to Repeal Anti-Gay Law

Uganda n gay rights activists have called on the international community to increase pressure on the Uganda n government to repeal an anti-gay law . The law, which allows for the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' and up to 14 years in prison for 'attempted aggravated homosexuality,' was upheld by the Constitutional Court .

Activists argue that donor funding for Uganda should be restricted in response to the law.

