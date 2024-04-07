UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Arrested for Assaulting Drug Testing Agent

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested Saturday based on allegations that he assaulted and threatened to kill a drug testing agent, police in New Mexico said. The case was prompted by a complaint from a drug-test sample collection worker, Crystal Martinez, who said she and a colleague had gone to Jones' Albuquerque home at 4 a.m. on March 30 to collect urine for a surprise drug test on behalf of their employer, Drug Free Sport International, which is contracted by UFC .

The UFC, Drug Free Sport International, and Jones' manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday evening. Speaking in a statement posted on his Instagram account, Jones said one of the sample collectors involved in the incident last month behaved 'unprofessionally.' He admitted being frustrated, but said the encounter 'ended friendly and amicably.' 'Nothing threatening at all,' he sai

UFC Jon Jones Arrest Assault Drug Testing Agent

