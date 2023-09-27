UFC fighter wins bout after bringing Bible into cage, says company 'gives me freedom to be who I want to be'

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell praised the company following his victory on Saturday night after he brought a Bible into the octagon, saying he is able to express himself freely. "That's what it's all about – is being yourself in here. That's what people love. I'm just glad for the opportunity to make – it [fused] my personality into what I'm doing," he said.

"I have no problem fighting, but my favorite part is just getting to say what I want, do what I want, live the free life that I live. That's what I love about this."

"The UFC, it gives me freedom. I'm in here fighting for my freedom. You can't be in no NFL team talking how I talk. You can't be on no NBA team talking how I talk. UFC gives me freedom to be who I want to be, and that's what I love. That's why I go in here ready to [go]. I can't have no other job that gives me this freedom. And that's what I love, brother. I'm free."

Bryce Mitchell reacts after his victory over Dan Ige in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.UFC president Dana White"I got no reaction. You know how I am here, whatever you’re into man. There’s no muzzles here," White said via MMA Mania.

"Whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you think, we've heard it all, seen it all – well, we think we have, who knows what's next – but this is one of those places where you say what you feel and say what you want, and it's all good with me."

Bryce Mitchell looks on during a featherweight fight against Dan Ige during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.