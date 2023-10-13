UFC 294 Volkanovski promises 'absolute nightmare' for Makhachev despite 11-day preparation

Jake Michaels is a Melbourne-based sports writer who covers everything from Aussie Rules to Formula One, basketball to boxing. He has been with ESPN for 10 years and works as a Senior Writer, covering sport in Australia and around the world.

"Everyone points out all the cons, and there's a lot of them, but there's definitely pros at the fact it's such short notice," Volkanovski told ESPN."The fact that I'm fresh, mentally and physically, is going to be unreal. I haven't had the pressure all camp. I haven't had the pressure of going through all these gameplans.

"Preparation, it ain't fun. Don't get me wrong, I'm disciplined, I'm going to do it. If you see me train during camp, that's hard work. But I didn't have to drain myself with all of these injuries. I get to go out there with not a mark on me, fresh as a daisy. headtopics.com

"I've never had such a clear vision to what I'm going to do in there, which seems weird because I've had such a short amount of time. I'm preparing for the worst. I don't have time to prepare for the worst and I'm nailing in on what I need to do.

On just 11 days notice, Alexander Volkanovski will step in for Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev and Volkanovski produced one of the fights of the year when they stepped into the Octagon at UFC 284 in February. headtopics.com

"I've had him on my mind a fair bit," Volkanovski said of Makhachev."There's definitely plenty of things I take away from . There was a lot I can do differently, and I knew that even while I was in the Octagon. I know what I need to do. Islam, I'm coming off the couch, you better do something about it because it's going to be an absolute nightmare for you.

