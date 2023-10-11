UFC 294: Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev is still on ... for now

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - AUGUST 20: Paulo Costa speaks to the media following his UFC 278 win on August 20, 2022, at the Vivint in Salt Lake City, UT. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)The co-main event spot at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, opposite of Khamzat Chimaev remains Paulo Costa’s, for now.

But he recently sent UFC pictures of his elbow, which he subsequently posted online, and it caused concern that his wound had become infected. The biggest concern is if he has developed a staph infection. He’s been training and doing cardio, but hasn’t been using his right hand to punch.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, an ESPN MMA analyst, released a video via Instagram on Wednesday in which he seemed to indicate he knew who the UFC was seeking as a potential replacement for Costa if Costa is indeed forced out.That prompted speculation that the replacement could be one of two former champions: ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or ex-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. headtopics.com

Adesanya has been the company’s most active champion and it wants him to rest. So while nothing is impossible, the odds of Adesanya getting the gig are about as long as yours of winning Wednesday's lottery.

Usman has a win over Strickland at welterweight, but the UFC was reluctant to have him move up to 185 pounds to fight at middleweight while Adesanya was still champion. Usman and Adesanya were close friends, and the UFC didn’t want Usman to beat a potential title challenger for Adesanya and then refuse to fight him. headtopics.com

UFC 294: Alexander Volkanovski replaces Charles Oliveira in title match vs. Islam MakhachevUFC 294 will feature a different lightweight title rematch than previously planned.

UFC 294: Fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are what make MMA so greatInjuries are a part of the fight business, and especially when it's a bout of significance, a serious injury can threaten an entire card. In boxing, the entire card is built around the main event when it's a pay-per-view show.

