UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, center, shows the name of Italy and Turkey elected to host the Euro 2032 fooball tournament with Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), left, and Mehmet Buyukeksi, President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), right, during the the UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 hosts announcement ceremony after the UEFA Executive Committee, at...

Turkey also was likely to lose in any contested vote for 2032 even amid doubts Italy could finish a massive construction project to build and upgrade the stadiums needed for a 24-team, 51-game tournament.

Rome and Istanbul are separated by about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) across the Mediterranean Sea and Aegean Sea with flights taking more than two hours. The UEFA picks are not even the most scattered and logistically challenging chosen this month for a major soccer event.

A European-led bid that started with Spain and Portugal, then added Morocco, now includes Argentina, Paraguay and inaugural 1930 tournament host Uruguay in a stunning addition revealed six days ago. Ukraine was included in that project last year but was dropped without a public acknowledgement.

Though Italy and Turkey both get direct entry to Euro 2032 as hosts, UEFA will not offer five automatic places for the 2028 hosts. One option is putting all five into traditional qualifying groups and awarding the automatic places to the two best records among the non-qualifiers.

UEFA picks UK-Ireland to host soccer's 2028 European Championship. Italy-Turkey to stage Euro 2032UEFA has decided the future of soccer’s European Championship for the next decade

Russian teams won't play in Under-17 Euros qualifying after UEFA fails to make new policy workRussian teams will not be allowed to play in Under-17 European Championship qualifying games this month. European soccer governing body UEFA decided on Tuesday it could not insert Russia into its men’s and women’s youth competitions. Two weeks ago UEFA surprisingly eased its policy that all Russia's national and club teams be excluded from international competitions because of the invasion of Ukraine. The policy provoked a split in UEFA’s executive committee. At least 12 of the 55 European membe

Matt Fitzpatrick wins weather-hit Dunhill Links Championship for 1st European tour title in 2 yearsMatt Fitzpatrick has captured his first European tour title in two years by winning the weather-affected Dunhill Links Championship by three strokes. The 2022 U.S. Open champion shot 6-under 66 on the Old Course at St. Andrews to finish on 19-under-par overall for an event that was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain wiped out play on Saturday and Sunday. Play was possible on Monday after remarkable efforts from the greenkeepers at the three storied Scottish courses hosting the pro-am event to