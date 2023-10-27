UEA seeks funding boost, no new mandates from lawmakers on teachers

SALT LAKE CITY — The state's largest teachers union has released a sort of"list of demands" ahead of the upcoming legislative session, seeking better funding for educators and a moratorium on mandates.
The WPU is the weighted pupil unit, a funding formula tied to class sizes that can also be added to a teacher's salary. Pinkney said other education groups were supportive of the ask of the Utah State Legislature.
The UEA said it would support a bill to help students in need get free lunches. That legislation came about after FOX 13 News reporting on student lunch debt. "We have different mandates or initiatives that then just add to the plate in terms of what teachers are expected to be doing and it just keeps growing and growing and growing," Pinkney told FOX 13 News.
Under Utah law, the income tax is earmarked for public education and some social services. The legislature has passed a proposed amendment that would allow the state to dip into that for other needs, so long as they ensure education is funded. The UEA has not jumped on board in support of it and could make its passage with voters difficult, should the union choose to actively oppose it.
Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, who often negotiates education budget funding items for the Republican majority in the legislature, said she wants educators to know they are recognized and appreciated.