UCSD Theatre and Dance Alumna Zora Howard's Play 'Stew' Praised by Director Yolanda Franklin

Director Yolanda Franklin praises UCSD Theatre and Dance alumna Zora Howard 's play ' Stew ,' a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play explores the dynamics of a Black family and is compared to 'A Raisin in the Sun.

' Common Ground Theatre and Scripps Ranch Theatre are co-producing a staging of 'Stew' at Scripps Ranch Theatre.

