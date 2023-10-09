UCSD Health buys Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, makes bid to partner with Tri-City Medical Center

Beset by crowded conditions at its two existing hospitals in La Jolla and Hillcrest, UC San Diego Health added a third medical campus late last week, purchasing Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in La Mesa from Prime Healthcare for $200 million. The 302-bed facility's nearly 800 employees learned of the news in a companywide announcement early Monday evening.

'The idea is that we can decant there, and some of these people can get care closer to home and from a combination of community providers and our faculty as well,' Maysent said. It would be the same idea, she added, if Tri-City's board ultimately selected UCSD as its operating partner, though that process is known to involve more than one suitor, so nothing is certain at the moment.

Read more:

sdut »

Health care workers at St. Francis Medical Center, 3 other SoCal hospitals start 5-day strikeHealth care workers at St. Francis Medical Center and three other medical facilities in Southern California walked off the job Monday, starting a five-day strike.

Workers launch strike at 4 Prime Healthcare hospitals in Lynwood, Inglewood, Garden Grove and EncinoThe unfair labor practices strike at Prime is impacting operations at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center and…

Small fire briefly halts surgeries at Kaiser's San Diego Medical CenterThe blaze in the facility's telecommunications equipment room took communications equipment offline, halting surgeries for several hours

Auburn shooting leaves 2 men in critical conditionBoth were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

WellSpan Health invites patients, community members to participate in Gene Health ProjectHere's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

2 Your Health: Fall foods that boost your healthFall is all about spices and hearty foods like cinnamon, pumpkin, and apple but experts say you should avoid added sugar.