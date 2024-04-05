UConn vs. Iowa: Women's Final Four Matchup

March Madness 2024 has been full of surprises, but one thing that's not surprising is college basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are facing off in the women's Final Four . A showdown of two top-tier college basketball programs whose stars have become the face of the game, the UConn vs. Iowa March Madness Final Four promises to be an intense matchup whose outcome could go in favor of either team. The UConn vs. Iowa Final Four game is must-watch basketball defined.

Keep reading for how and when to watch or stream Caitlin Clark face Paige Bueckers in March Madness. How and when to watch the UConn Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game The UConn Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game will be played on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN and stream on ESPN. The winner of today's game will advance to the women's NCAA national championship game, which will be played on Sunday, April 7, 2024 (time TBD). That game will also be broadcast on ESP

