UConn vs Alabama: Final Four SGP pick has doubts

UConn's been a dominant force throughout March Madness . Can Alabama stop them tonight? Our Final Four SGP pick has its doubts. The matchup between the UConn Huskies and Alabama Crimson Tide promises plenty of action, with a taller Over/Under total in the 160s. It ranks among a handful of NCAA Tournament games promising plenty of points, with only 39 tournament tilts closing with 160-plus Over/Under since 1998. As with all parlays, recognize the risk.
The more legs added, the tougher it gets to cash in. So, be mindful of the selections and reduce your wager size, accordingly. Mark Sears 3+ 3-pointers + Tristen Newton 5+ assists + Cam Spencer 10+ points + UConn moneyline (+210 at bet365) The “milestone” markets/alternative odds keep it simple and allow you to bet on and above a certain number, rather than getting burned by the hook. As well, bet365 has an early payout option on moneyline wagers, grading those outright bets as a winner if the team goes up by 15 points at any time in the game
Uconn Alabama Final Four SGP Pick March Madness Matchup Over/Under NCAA Tournament Points Parlays Wager Bet365 Milestone Markets Alternative Odds Moneyline Mark Sears Tristen Newton Cam Spencer
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »