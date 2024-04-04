UConn men's basketball team faces travel issues ahead of Final Four

The UConn men's basketball team is leaving for the Final Four in Arizona late Wednesday night after a confluence of issues delayed its trip out of Connecticut. The team's departure was pushed to 11:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday because of mechanical issues, the NCAA said in a statement. UConn's flight was originally scheduled to leave at about 6 p.m. ET.

'In conjunction with the school and charter airlines, the NCAA worked to develop several options for travel alternatives to Phoenix,' the NCAA said. The mechanical issues led to crew staffing issues, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Also, the mechanical issues made it difficult to secure a plane large enough to accommodate the team's travel party, sources told Thamel. The team expects to arrive in Arizona around 2 a.m. Pacific time Thursday and break up its party to bring people to the Final Four on later flights, with players and coaches taking priority to arrive first, sources told Thamel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



espn / 🏆 731. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paige Bueckers Looks Ready to Take UConn on Another Final Four RunPaige Bueckers had 28 points as the Huskies cruised past Jackson State.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

March Madness Final Four Odds: UConn, Houston Betting Favorites to Reach ArizonaMarch Madness Final Four betting odds and analysis for the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, with UConn (+110) and Houston (+160) favored to reach Arizona.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

UConn men stuck in Connecticut ahead of Final Four because of plane issues, AP source saysDefending national champion UConn’s trip to a second consecutive Final Four is having a tough time getting off the ground.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

UConn men stuck in Connecticut ahead of Final Four because of plane issues, AP source saysDefending national champion UConn’s trip to a second consecutive Final Four is having a tough time getting off the ground

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

March Madness odds: UConn Huskies a historic favorite ahead of Final FourBookmakers confidence in the UConn Huskies is about as high as it can get heading into the Final Four.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Why Iowa's Caitlin Clark is playing against — and not for — UConn in Final FourIowa star Caitlin Clark wasn't recruited by her beloved Connecticut Huskies, whose legendary coach, Geno Auriemma, said he had already committed to Paige Bueckers.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »