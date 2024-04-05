UConn Men's Basketball Team Faces Delayed Flight to Final Four

It was the highlight of Thursday's media festivities at the Men's Final Four . Dan Hurley says he 'ruminated, spiraled and had his head in his hands a lot' on Wednesday night when he was with his UConn team, waiting to take off for Phoenix . The Huskies, who were scheduled to take off at 6:30 p.m.

ET Wednesday evening from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, were delayed for over seven hours due to mechanical issues with their original plane, and the flight crew assigned to UConn's trip had gone over their maximum hours, per FAA guidelines. The new, smaller aircraft, which arrived from Cincinnati, was supposed to take off at 11:30 p.m. ET. Due to luggage loading and the de-icing process, that plane did not depart until 1:33 a.m. ET, with the team finally landing in Phoenix at 3:12 a.m. PT. 'It was therapeutic to watch the de-icing,' Hurley said to a collective laughter in the press conference roo

