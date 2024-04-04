UConn Men's Basketball Team Arrives in Arizona for Final Four After Delayed Flight

Defending national champion UConn men's basketball team finally touched down in Arizona for the Final Four at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday after a long delay and a red-eye flight. After the plane they were supposed to depart on at around 6 p.m. Wednesday had mechanical issues getting to the East Coast, the Huskies took off in a smaller Allegiant Air plane from Bradley International Airport near Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. for the flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. No.

1 seed UConn is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama on Saturday night in the semifinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The championship game is Monday night. Alabama and Purdue arrived in Arizona on Tuesday night, and North Carolina State came in Wednesday afternoon. The NCAA said in a statement that it worked with UConn and a charter company to develop several alternative

