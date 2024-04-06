UConn Lands Commitment from No. 1 Recruit Sarah Strong

UConn’s impressive run to the 2024 Final Four came to a gut-wrenching end Friday night as Geno Auriemma ’s Huskies fell to Caitlin Clark -led Iowa 71–69 in the national semifinal in Cleveland. Though the result wasn’t what UConn would’ve wanted, it didn’t take long for the program to send a warning to the rest of the country about its prospects going forward. Auriemma did that by landing a commitment from Sarah Strong , the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024.

Strong, a 6-foot-2 forward, chose the Huskies over offers from ACC powerhouses Duke and UNC. "Just watching them play ... watching and realizing I can help them and be there. I'm just ready to be there and practice and play," Strong said of her decision to choose UConn over her other options

