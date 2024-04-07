UConn Huskies Defeat Alabama Crimson Tide to Advance to National Championship

The UConn Huskies earned a shot at back-to-back men’s basketball national championship s on Saturday with an 86-72 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide . The Huskies’ starting lineup was in double figures in scoring and the team shot an impressive 50% from the field to remind the nation why they were the defending champs. The Huskies had a four-point lead at half time but busted the game open in the second half, outscoring the Crimson Tide by 10 points.

Stephon Castle led the Huskies with 21 points and five rebounds. UConn also got a big game from Donovan Clingan. He had 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Clingan made it a 10-point game with 5:10 left to go with a lay-up. Alabama’s Mark Sears did almost everything he could to keep the Crimson Tide in the game. He had 24 points, five rebounds and three assists. Grant Nelson added 19 points and 15 rebounds. But Dan Hurley’s team was just too much

Uconn Huskies Alabama Crimson Tide Men's Basketball National Championship Stephon Castle Donovan Clingan Mark Sears Grant Nelson

