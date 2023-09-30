UConn defensive tackle Jelani Stafford rushes for touchdown, grabs reception

UConn could use a jolt on the offensive side of the football, and in doing so, the Huskies turned to one of their big defensive players. With the game scoreless in the middle of the first quarter, UConn first turned to Stafford on a third-and-2 at the Utah State 22 when they gave him the rock, which he ran for a solid four yards. But that wasn’t his only contribution on the drive.

Five plays later with a second-and-goal chance, Stafford got the ball again and pounded it past the Aggies’ defense for a rushing score and put the Huskies on the board first. And midway through the second quarter, Stafford again found himself in the middle of the offense, but this time in the passing game.

Read more:

nypost »

Big-game season: Football Huskies prepare for unbeaten ThunderbirdsU of S Huskies running back Ted Kubongo is preparing to play his old team, UBC, Friday at Griffiths Stadium.

UConn standout Donovan Clingan expected to miss a month with foot injuryUConn has announced that star sophomore center Donovan Clingan suffered a foot strain and will miss about a month.

Riding the roller-coaster: Huskies squeeze past previously unbeaten UBC in wild clash at GriffithsUBC\u0027s perfect record is no more after the U of S Huskies pulled out a back\u002Dand\u002Dforth victory at Griffiths Stadium on Friday

Game Center: Utah State at UConnFollow along as the Utah State Aggies take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut, with KSL.com's live Game Center.

Utah State beats UConn in dramatic fashion on Larsen's blocked PATJalen Royals and Cooper Legas led the Aggies' offense in an aggressive second half comeback against the UConn Huskies on Saturday morning.

What channel is Arizona on today? (9/30/23) Time, TV, FREE LIVE STREAM for Pac 12 game vs. WashingtonThe No. 7 ranked Washington Huskies meet the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.