UConn defeats USC to secure Final Four spot in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament's Final Four is set after No. 3-seed UConn defeated top-seeded Southern California 80-73. UConn returns to the Final Four after having its 14-year streak of Final Four appearances snapped in 2023. USC was seeking its Final Four berth since 1986 after making the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years. UConn is incredibly shorthanded, going with a lineup of eight players on Monday.
That meant the Huskies relied heavily on star players Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards. The two did not disappoint. Bueckers contributed a game-high 28 points, while Edwards had 24 points. UConn built a double-digit lead in the third quarter, but USC came back to tie the game at 59 with 7:32 left. That was as close as USC would get. SEE MORE: Caitlin Clark leads Iowa back to Final Four after win over LSU UConn then went on a 17-5 run, putting the game out of reach. UConn has a tough task ahead
