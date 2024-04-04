UConn coach Geno Auriemma explains why he didn't recruit Caitlin Clark

Just about every college basketball team would be ecstatic to have Caitlin Clark playing for them. The Iowa Hawkeyes star is the NCAA 's all-time leading scorer, but predicting that when she was in high school would have been pretty bold. Three other players were ranked higher than her in her high school class — Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink.

Reese and Brink committed to Maryland and Stanford, respectively, and while Clark stayed home to play with the Hawkeyes, UConn landed Bueckers, the top player of the class. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said he didn't recruit Clark, and he had his reasons. 'I committed to Paige Bueckers very, very early, and it would have been silly for me to say to Paige, 'Hey listen, we're going to put you in the backcourt, and then I'm going to try really hard to recruit Caitlin Clark.' I don't do it that way,' Auriemma said earlier this week, via CT Insider. Hindsight is 20/2

Uconn Geno Auriemma Caitlin Clark NCAA Basketball Recruiting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UConn's Geno Auriemma Raves Over Caitlin Clark, Despite Never Offering Her a ScholarshipThe legendary University of Connecticut basketball coach never offered the Iowa star a scholarship, but called her the greatest women's basketball player of all-time on Monday night.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

UConn's Geno Auriemma: I don't need Caitlin Clark to 'drop 50' on usCaitlin Clark is on a run for the ages, which has UConn coach Geno Auriemma effusively (and tactically) praising her ahead of their Final Four matchup.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

UConn's Paige Bueckers 'best player in America,' coach Geno Auriemma saysUConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma heaped praise on Paige Bueckers after she recorded a double-double in a win over Syracuse on Monday night.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Geno Auriemma calls Paige Bueckers 'best player in America' following UConn's winAfter Paige Bueckers put up a 30-point double-double to lift UConn to the Sweet 16, Geno Auriemma said she was the best player in the country, pointing to her clutch play.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

UConn eases past Jackson State on Geno Auriemma's 70th birthdayUConn coach Geno Auriemma celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday by leading his Huskies past Jackson State 86-64 in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Geno Auriemma joins Pat Summitt as only women's HCs with 100 NCAA Tournament winsToday in Sports, March 28 - Geno Auriemma joins Pat Summitt as only women’s HCs with 100 NCAA Tournament wins

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »