UConn and Purdue to Face Off in NCAA Tournament Championship Game

No. 1 seeds UConn and Purdue will square off in the NCAA Tournament men’s basketball championship game Monday night in Phoenix. The Huskies and Boilermakers defeated No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 11 seed N.C. State, respectively, on Saturday in the Final Four. UConn, the defending national champions, will look to become the first program since Florida in 2007 to win back-to-back titles . The Huskies have reached the championship five previous times, winning every matchup.
Purdue has not won an NCAA Tournament. UConn opened as a 5.5 point favorite over Purdue on Monday night, according to DraftKings. The game total is set at 146.5. UConn, the betting favorites entering the tournament, outlasted Alabama on Saturday thanks to a dominant performance down the stretch. The game was tied at 56 points each with 12:04 remaining before Dan Hurley’s squad took over. All five UConn starters scored in double figures, led by Stephon Castle’s 21 points. Purdue cruised past N.C
