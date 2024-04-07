UConn and Alabama Tied in Final Four Game

UConn center Donovan Clingan shoots over Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. during the first half of the Final Four , Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.No. 1 seed and reigning champ UConn is facing No. 4 seed Alabama in the Crimson Tide's first Final Four game.The Boilermakers dominated No. 11 seed N.C. State 63-50 earlier today to advance. Purdue was led by All-American center Zach Edey, who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. It doubled N.C.

State with 10 3-pointers and outrebounded the Wolfpack 41-28.Alabama and UConn are knotted up at 28 with 7:30 left to go in the first half. The back-and-forth pace of this game is reminiscent of last weekend’s UConn-Illinois Elite Eight showdown, where the teams were tied up at 23 with less than two minutes left in the first hal

Uconn Alabama Final Four Basketball Tied Game

