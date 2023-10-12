UCLA hopes to build on momentum against Oregon State

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks for a receiver during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against California on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)UCLA defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy celebrates sacking Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct.
Oregon State and UCLA meet for the first time since 2019, and their first time in Corvallis since 2015. The Beavers have won 14 of their last 15 games at Reser Stadium. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had five touchdown passes last weekend in a 52-40 victory at California.
Oregon State: Wide receiver Silas Bolden has become a versatile force for the Beavers. He caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown last weekend against Cal, while also rushing for 11 yards. A return specialist, he had a pair of kick returns for 50 and 59 yards against the Golden Bears.The series between the two teams dates to 1930.
