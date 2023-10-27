UCLA basketball’s Adem Bona ready to shine and lead

UCLA’s Adem Bona is introduced before a game against Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals March 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)Bona, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in Turkey, spent the summer rehabbing a left shoulder injury that he suffered in the Pac-12 tournament in March.

“He plays every day. As far as when will I put him in the game, we’ll see,” Cronin said. “We need him this year, but he plays every day the whole practice.” “You have to get better and you’ll be a first-round draft pick. So you have to get out there every day and pound nails.”

“Last year, we had star power like Jaime (Jacquez Jr.) and Tyger (Campbell). This year, we have a lot of freshmen as new incomers, we also have a transfer Lazar (Stefanovic). It’s going to be more like a team play this year, so I think everyone has bought into the idea. And with that being said, I think everyone buying in and everyone knowing what they want to do and knowing what the goal is, is going to make things easier. headtopics.com

“Aday is a one of a kind,” Bona shared. “He’s a funny kid first of all. He’s unique. He’s super skilled. He loves the fancy passes. He’s a go-getter. He always wants to win. Tough guy. Physically, he’s getting there but he’s a really skilled player.”

Looking back to when he was an incoming freshman a year ago, Bona didn’t realize that, along with Kenneth Nwuba, Lazar Stefanovic, and Dylan Andrews, he would be one of the team’s leaders as a sophomore. headtopics.com

“We’re not a ready-made product,” Cronin said. “Like last year, we could come in this thing and say look this isn’t real hard, we’re going to get Jaime the ball, we’re going to put Tyger in pick and roll.In Year 3 at USC, ‘Chef Tahj’ Washington is cooking defenses like never before

Read more:

ladailynews »

A Guide to Telling Denver Mayor Mike Johnston from Speaker Mike JohnsonDenver's Mike Johnston is not the new Speaker of the House; that's Louisiana's Mike Johnson. Confused? Don't worry we're here to help. Read more ⮕

Independent presidential candidate Cornel West joins anti-Israel protest at UCLAJeremiah Poff is an education and culture reporter for the Washington Examiner. A Virginia native, he previously worked for the Cardinal Newman Society, the Department of Education, and the College Fix. He graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville in 2019 with a degree in journalism and a minor in human life studies. Read more ⮕

UCLA’s Colson Yankoff does it all, and with a smileYankoff has played at receiver, running back and on special teams after a high school career as a dual-threat quarterback. Read more ⮕

Colorado football: Buffs focus on positives ahead of matchup with UCLAColorado knows it let a golden opportunity slip away the last time it played a football game. Read more ⮕

Colorado vs UCLA Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Buffs Get Bullied in CaliforniaCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Colorado Buffaloes vs UCLA Bruins. Week 9 betting free pick and game analysis. Read more ⮕

Gen Z Wants Less Sex in Movies and TV, Says UCLA StudyA new study by UCLA reveals that Gen Z actually want to see less sex scenes for streaming content with more stories on friendship. Read more ⮕