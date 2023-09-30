UCF's Timmy McClain avoids multiple tackles in gritty play to keep drive alive; Baylor gets last laugh

Timmy McClain of the UCF Knights, left, celebrates with Lokahi Pauole after a rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at FBC Mortgage Stadium Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Baylor overcomes 28-point deficit, miraculously beats UCF 36-35 with huge second-half comebackAlready 1-3 to start the year, things were looking extremely bleak for Baylor on Saturday on the road against UCF.

Baylor stages remarkable comeback, ruins UCF Big 12 Conference debut, 36-35Baylor erased a 35-7 third-quarter deficit, scoring 29 unanswered points and taking the lead on a 25-yard field goal Isaiah Hankins with 1:21 left to play to beat Big 12 newcomer UCF 36-35 in the the Knights’ first conference home game.

Timmy McClain of the UCF Knights, left, celebrates with Lokahi Pauole after a rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at FBC Mortgage Stadium Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.McClain avoided one tackler, outran a second, stepped back and missed a third and then somehow managed to fire a pass to R.J. Harvey for a first down.Four plays later, McClain did it again to give the Knights at least a long shot for the win. Colton Boomer took a chance at a 59-yard field goal but missed.

Central Florida quarterback Timmy McClain (9) celebrates after his touchdown run against Baylor with teammates during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Isaiah Hankins nailed a 25-yard field goal to give Baylor the lead with 1:21.Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) crosses the goal line in front of Central Florida defensive back Nikai Martinez to score a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.McClain was 13-for-25 for 234 yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Shapen finished 21 of 34 for 293 yards and a touchdown.

