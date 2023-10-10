UBS upgrades Rivian, says there's a buying opportunity after recent sell-off

Rivian is now at an attractive entry point for investors after a recent sell-off, according to UBS. The firm upgraded shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer to buy rating from neutral, although it cut its price target to $24 from $26. This new forecast still implies more than 27% upside from Monday's close of $18.78.

Spak added that Rivian's improving fundamentals also make it an attractive buy. The analyst is forecasting Rivian's 2023 production to settle at around 54,500, above guidance of 52,000 — and still sees the potential for a raise with the earnings release.

Rivian R1T Fender Bender Fixed For A Fraction Of $41K Repair EstimateAfter being hit from behind, an R1T owner from North Carolina was quoted $41,000 by a local body shop to have his truck fixed, which led his insurance company to say “Nope.'

Rivian Stock Is Dropping. Credibility Is An Issue.Wedbush analyst Dan Ives cut his price target to $25 from $32. He maintained his Buy rating on shares.

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition Ownership Review After 17K MilesThe 835 horsepower Rivian R1T packs abundant performance but faces some quality and reliability issues.

Cybertruck On Track To Become No.1 Cross-Shopped Vehicle Against Rivian, Says Edmunds