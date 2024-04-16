Ubisoft clarifies Jabba the Hutt's role in Star Wars Outlaws

last week. The company received more pushback when fans learned the Jabba the Hutt DLC is exclusive to the Season Pass. However, Ubisoft responded with a statement clarifying Jabba’s role in the game.Kay Vess’ heist preparations interrupted by a message from Jabba the Hutt. She learns that droid crew member ND-5 owes Jabba a favor, and the crime boss is calling it. Kay must complete a special mission to get the robotic commando out from under the Hutt Cartel’s thumb.

Given his importance to Star Wars canon and presence in Outlaw’s promotional materials, fans were unhappy when it looked like Ubisoft locked Jabba’s content behind the Season Pass. However, this is not the case, though the truth probably won’t satisfy everyone.and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition.

While this is better than locking off Jabba entirely, it still isn’t ideal. Star Wars Outlaws is not the first game to feature Season Pass-exclusive content, but these tend to be relatively minor add-ons rather than full-sized DLC, and it’s unclear how exactly substantial Jabbas’ Gambit is.Daniel is a writer and game reviewer from central Florida. Gaming has been a long-time passion of his, with games like Age of Empires 2 and Fable being major parts of his childhood.

