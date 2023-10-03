Uber to help customers with package returns

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Deskgets you where you need to go. It can also bring you food. Now, the service is expanding, returning packages to the post office.Drivers will now be able to get five prepaid and sealed packages to drop off at your local post office, UPS or FedEx location as part of Uber Connect, the company announced in acosts $9.

Customers select the service by hitting a button in the Uber and Uber Eats apps. They can also track the package progression in real-time. Customers will be able to choose where the packages get dropped off and drivers will send a photo to the customer when the drop-off is done as confirmation.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

One of Colorado’s loveliest campgrounds is also one its most historicRoll into a piece of recreational history at Davenport Campground in the Wet Mountains.

Greeicy & Mike Bahia Kick Off 2023 Latin Music Week with ‘One Day, One Love’ ShowcaseThe Colombian power couple performed their biggest hits at the Billboard En Vivo show.

Every One Piece Mystery Is Connected By One Simple ExplanationThe geography of One Piece is the key to solving every series mystery.

Uber will now pick up your packages and take them to UPS, FedEx or USPSUber is now offering return package shipping through UPS, FedEx or USPS on its Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Thai PM vows action on guns after Bangkok mall shooting leaves two deadA 14-year-old teenager has been arrested for killing two women — one Chinese and one from Myanmar — at one of Bangkok's biggest, most upmarket malls.

Watch live: City officials announce National Night Out 2023, offering discounted Uber rides in SE HoustonNational Night Out 2023