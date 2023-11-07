HEAD TOPICS

Uber stock on track for highest close in over two years after Q3 results

MarketWatch1 min.

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. were on pace for their highest close in more than two years after reporting third-quarter results. The stock was up 2.6%, trading at $49.40, putting it on track for its highest close since July 6, 2021. Uber's quarterly per-share profit beat estimates, but sales missed expectations. The company forecast fourth-quarter gross bookings above FactSet estimates. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi mentioned a strong summer and solid back-to-school-season demand.

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. were on pace for their highest close in more than two years after reporting third-quarter results. The stock was up 2.6%, trading at $49.40, putting it on track for its highest close since July 6, 2021. Uber's quarterly per-share profit beat estimates, but sales missed expectations. The company forecast fourth-quarter gross bookings above FactSet estimates. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi mentioned a strong summer and solid back-to-school-season demand.

United States Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INVESTİNGCOM: Uber Technologies Inc Stock Price Today | NYSE UBER Live TickerView today's Uber Technologies Inc stock price and latest UBER news and analysis. Create real-time notifications to follow any changes in the live stock price.
Source: Investingcom | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Uber Technologies, Occidental Petroleum, consumer credit: 3 things to watchUber Technologies, Occidental Petroleum, consumer credit: 3 things to watch
Source: Investingcom | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Dow futures threaten to snap 6-day winning streakUber shares slip after revenue miss
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Dell Technologies' 2024 server shipments expected to return to significant growthDell Technologies' 2024 server shipments expected to return to significant growth - TF International Securities
Source: Investingcom | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: Graphene's proton permeability: A switch for future energy technologiesResearchers from the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester have discovered a way to use light to accelerate proton transport through graphene, which could revolutionize the way we generate hydrogen.
Source: physorg_com | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Uber’s stock on pace for highest close in more than two yearsBill Peters is a Los Angeles-based MarketWatch reporter who covers earnings.
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »