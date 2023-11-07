Uber stock on track for highest close in over two years after Q3 results

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. were on pace for their highest close in more than two years after reporting third-quarter results. The stock was up 2.6%, trading at $49.40, putting it on track for its highest close since July 6, 2021. Uber's quarterly per-share profit beat estimates, but sales missed expectations. The company forecast fourth-quarter gross bookings above FactSet estimates. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi mentioned a strong summer and solid back-to-school-season demand.

