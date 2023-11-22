Uber Sexual Assault Survivors Speak Out

Rides are taken and given every day and according to Uber's own 2019-2020 U.S. Safety Report, 3,824 sexual assaults across five categories were reported on the company's app."I thought it would be safer to take an Uber and it was not," said Jennifer, an Uber sexual assault survivor."It almost felt like the driver was just waiting for someone to get in the car and like a young girl to take advantage of," said Alex, an Uber sexual assault survivor.

Jennifer and Alex are sharing their experience in the hopes that Uber will change its safety practices around screening, hiring and removing drivers from its platform. On her way to cat sit in the Mission this summer, Jennifer says she took an Uber to avoid walking through the Tenderloin, thinking she'd be safer. Immediately she says her Uber driver began asking her inappropriate questions.At her destination, he offered to help with her bags."I just kept thinking I can't believe this is happening," she continue





abc7newsbayarea » / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Does Australia need dedicated sexual assault courts?Victim/survivors of sexual assault have always faced an uphill battle in their pursuit of justice.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Houston woman sues rideshare app for alleged sexual assault during ride: 'Uber must make this safe'The 21-year-old's case is one of many similar lawsuits filed against the company nationwide. ABC13 breaks down the number of incidents recorded.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Dallas woman among several nationwide suing Uber over alleged sexual assaultA Dallas woman is one of nearly two dozen nationwide alleging sexual assault by Uber drivers.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Jonathan Majors' Assault Accuser Grace Jabbari Arrested For Alleged AssaultNYPD officials told ET that Jabbari was charged with misdemeanor assault with intent to cause physical injury and criminal mischief.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Sexual AbuseSexual abuse is any sexual activity that occurs without consent. Also referred to as sexual assault or sexual violence, it includes unwanted sexual touching, forced oral sex, and rape, among other sexual acts. No matter which act occurs, it’s not the survivor’s fault that they were assaulted—and help is available to begin healing from such abuse.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested, suspected of possible sexual assault on childrenA deputy in Grand County is facing assault and false imprisonment charges after an incident on the job this summer.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »