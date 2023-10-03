Uber rolls out package return service in San Diego so you don't have to go to the post office

Uber rolls out package return service in San Diego so you don’t have to go to the post officeUber’s package return feature is now available within the app. The new option builds on the company’s existing package delivery service.Uber is now offering a feature in its app that returns packages to the post office, so you don’t have to.

Within the Uber or Uber Eats app, users can pay a flat fee of $5 for pickups of their prepaid (with a label or QR code) packages. For Uber One members — the app’s membership that provides discounts across its service platforms — it costs $3.

The concept of returning packages through a courier isn’t new, but Uber’s added feature is priced competitively among traditional shipping options. Uber’s expansion of service aligns with trends regarding consumer appetites for online shopping and toward making returns.

Picketing has begun at Kaiser Permanente hospitals as some 75,000 workers who say understaffing is hurting patient care go on strike in five states and the District of ColumbiaSan Diego nabs a new record ranking. Who did it beat out for a top spot among large U.S. headtopics.com

Shares in Scandinavian Airlines have dropped more than 90% after the ailing carrier announced new shareholders in a restructuring scheme that will see the company delisted and existing ownership stakes erasedJapan hopes to resolve China’s seafood ban over Fukushima’s wastewater release within WTO’s...

Read more:

sdut »

San Diego County water officials report San Diego should have enough water in 2024San Diego’s water managers kicked off the new water year by announcing they have secured enough water for the next year, but issues are bubbling on the Colorado River that could impact the local region.

The Story of Veteran Jim Greene on Honor Flight San Diego -SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend, a group of veterans were honored with a special trip to Washington D.C., thanks to Honor Flight San Diego. Veteran Jim Greene was on that flight, and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to talk about his extraordinary career, and the Honor Flight experience. Categories: California News, Good Morning San Diego,...

Chris Martin of Coldplay gifts House of Music in San Diego a Keyboard -SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mission of The House of Music San Diego is to teach and mentor underprivileged youth throughout San Diego by providing music lessons and instruments in an effort to develop their artistry and cultivate life skills. Chris Martin of Coldplay just gifted the House of Music a keyboard while he was in town for the San...

San Diego MLS to build new training facility on tribal reservationThe project will be built on land that currently houses part of the Pine Glen Golf Course and the Singing Hills Hotel, and will feature a Right To Dream residential youth development academy.

We've waited here for you: Foo Fighters add San Diego stop to US stadium tourThe Foo Fighters announced their upcoming 2024 North American stadium tour which features a stop at Petco Park on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Ring leader of burglary crew that hit homes across San Diego County sentenced to prisonThe ringleader of a residential burglary crew that San Diego prosecutors say targeted 43 homes and took more than $1 million in cash and jewelry was sentenced Monday to 56 years in state prison.