Uber names Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah new CFO

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, +1.97% on Wednesday said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah would join the company as chief financial officer on Nov. 13. Mahendra-Rajah is currently CFO of Analog Devices Inc. ADI, +0.27%, where he oversaw the company’s global finance organization. Prior to joining ADI, he served in financial leadership roles at Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, +0.73%, Visa Inc. V, -0.07%, and United Technologies.

Uber Eats to accept SNAP benefits for groceries following announcement from InstacartGrocers and shoppers who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will soon be able to access benefits using more online grocery services.

