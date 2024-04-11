Uber Introduces New Safety Features for Riders

Uber announced the ride-share company will begin offering a new set of safety features for customers beginning Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of the new set of safety features : With this new feature, Uber says riders can record audio during their trip and send the company a recording if something goes wrong. The audio recording s are encrypted and stored securely on the rider's device, according to Uber .

No other person or entity, including the driver, Uber or the rider has access to the recording, the ride-share company said. Uber can only access the recording if the rider reports a safety issue and chooses to share the recording with the company, the said. Riders will now have the option to receive a four-digit code to provide to a driver before the trip can begin, to ensure that passengers get inside the right car, Uber said. This feature helps detect if a ride goes off-course, stops unexpectedly or ends early. When that happens, the app sends a check-in notification that asks the passenger if everything is okay, and offers resources to help, according to Uber. Riders can also With this new setting, riders can automatically share their live location and trip details with a friend of family member, the ride-share app said. This setting can be automated for every trip, only after a certain hour, or when leaving a bar or restaurant. The safety feature roll-out comes as more ride-share users have come forward with assault allegations against their drivers

