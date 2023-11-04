Uber driver from Washington wins $110k lottery prize

An Uber driver from Washington bought a lottery ticket while filling up at a gas station and ended up winning big. "Congrats to our Uber driver dad from Shoreline, WA who bought a Hit 5 ticket at the gas station and WON $110k!" the Washington's Lottery wrote in an X post on Nov. 2. The man was a "routine" player of the Hit 5 game, a Nov. 1 press release from Washington's Lottery explained

. MAN SAYS HOUSEKEEPER FINDS MISSING LOTTERY TICKET, LEADING TO HIS $1M WIN "The day began like any other for the winner as he stopped at his local Safeway Fuel to fill up his tank in preparation for a day of driving for Uber," said Washington's Lottery. The man "filled out the slip with thoughtfully chosen numbers," the lottery board stated. That evening, the man checked the Washington's Lottery app and learned that he had won $110,000. MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS $1M POWERBALL PRIZE AFTER HUSBAND FINDS WEEK-OLD TICKET IN COAT POCKET Hit 5 is a game where players pick five numbers between 1 and 42, or a player can have a computer select which numbers are played. Each play costs $1. "With four winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win," according to Washington's Lottery. The unidentified Uber driver, a father of two, plans on taking his family on a "special vacation," as well as a nice dinner to celebrate his big win, said Washington's Lotter

United States Headlines Read more: FOXBUSİNESS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXBUSİNESS: Uber driver wins $110K on lottery ticket he bought while stopping for gasAn Uber driver and father of two from Shoreline, Washington, won a $110,000 lottery prize on a $1 lottery ticket he purchased while filling up his car with gas.

Source: FoxBusiness | Read more »

LADAİLYNEWS: USC faces Washington needing more than Alex Grinch’s accountabilityThe No. 5 Huskies arrive with their own Heisman Trophy candidate, QB Michael Penix Jr., to pose the latest test for the No. 20 Trojans’ scuffling defense

Source: ladailynews | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: Student receives 'non-life threatening injuries' in stabbing near George Washington High SchoolJeff is an executive producer with the Denver7 Digital Team.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Student stabbed on grounds of Denver’s George Washington High SchoolA George Washington High School student was stabbed on school property on Friday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

KING5SEATTLE: Timeline: Next weather system to bring more rain, potentially strong winds for western Washington11/3 morning forecast for western Washington

Source: KING5Seattle | Read more »

KTOOPUBMEDİA: Tlingit and Haida opens Washington state officePresident Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson says it’s part of an effort to establish a presence in all of the tribe’s communities.

Source: KTOOpubmedia | Read more »