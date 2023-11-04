Uber driver from Washington wins $110k lottery prize

An Uber driver from Washington bought a lottery ticket while filling up at a gas station and ended up winning big. "Congrats to our Uber driver dad from Shoreline, WA who bought a Hit 5 ticket at the gas station and WON $110k!" the Washington's Lottery wrote in an X post on Nov. 2. The man was a "routine" player of the Hit 5 game, a Nov. 1 press release from Washington's Lottery explained
. MAN SAYS HOUSEKEEPER FINDS MISSING LOTTERY TICKET, LEADING TO HIS $1M WIN "The day began like any other for the winner as he stopped at his local Safeway Fuel to fill up his tank in preparation for a day of driving for Uber," said Washington's Lottery. The man "filled out the slip with thoughtfully chosen numbers," the lottery board stated. That evening, the man checked the Washington's Lottery app and learned that he had won $110,000. MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS $1M POWERBALL PRIZE AFTER HUSBAND FINDS WEEK-OLD TICKET IN COAT POCKET Hit 5 is a game where players pick five numbers between 1 and 42, or a player can have a computer select which numbers are played. Each play costs $1. "With four winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win," according to Washington's Lottery. The unidentified Uber driver, a father of two, plans on taking his family on a "special vacation," as well as a nice dinner to celebrate his big win, said Washington's Lotter
United States Headlines
