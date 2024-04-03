Uber and Waymo Collaborate on Driverless Food Delivery

Not content with having depressed wages in the transportation industry, Uber is teaming up with Waymo to eliminate food delivery drivers entirely. The two companies are ramping up a collaboration begun last year that involves driverless delivery, CNBC reported Wednesday. Uber Eats launched the autonomous food delivery service in the Phoenix metropolitan area Wednesday.
Food orders will start via the app, then Waymo’s automated vehicles will complete deliveries, and yes, you will have to go outside to get your food from the car. Fortunately, you won’t be asked for a tip for the robot car’s hard work. An Uber spokesperson told CNBC that the number of restaurants that will be eligible for autonomous deliveries is expanding, as is the geographical area where the service is available. Uber previously tried similar efforts in other cities but this is the first one involving Alphabet’s Waymo. If you’re a delivery driver, you officially have permission to freak out about thi
