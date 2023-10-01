UAW workers and Mack Trucks reach deal to avoid strike

“The terms of this tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families,” said Mack President Stephen Roy, in a statement.

The union announced the tentative deal on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The deal must still be ratified by the UAW. The union is currently in the third week of an ongoing strike against Detroit 3 automakers General Motors