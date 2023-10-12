UAW Strikes Target Big 3 CEO Pay. How GM and Ford Really Stack Up.

As the United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit-Three automakers drags on, President Shawn Fain has decried high CEO pay. Whether it gets him anywhere in contract negotiations remains to be seen.
It just might be, but what that has to do with the negotiations, beyond riling up the workers isn’t clear. Ford’s top person Jim Farley earned just over $20 million in 2022. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares earned about 23.5 million euros, or almost $25 million at current exchange rates.
That’s fair, but stock-based performance compensation is still compensation. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk officially earned $0 in 2022. Still, he’s the richest man in the world because he took, essentially, all of his pay in stock and because he built Tesla into a global EV powerhouse. headtopics.com
Volkswagen (VOW3.Germany) and BMW (BMW.Germany) CEO’s Oliver Blume and Oliver Zipse both made between $7 million and $8 million in 2022. To some extent, boards say if their person makes $20 million then our person has to make $20 million.
Their feelings are easy to understand, but how they should impact labor negotiations is hard to figure out. If Barra, Farley, and Tavares gave back $50 million a year for all employees, not only the unionized ones, it would amount to about $80 a year for everyone else. Barely a nice steak dinner for two. headtopics.com