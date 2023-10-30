UAW strike: General Motors reaches tentative deal with union

FILE PHOTO: United Auto Workers members strike the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly Plant on September 29, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. Today the UAW expanded their strike against General Motors and Ford, claiming there has not been substantial progress toward a fair contract agreement.

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)The United Autor Workers union and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement, effectively ending the first strike that simultaneous targeted Detroit’s Big Three automakers, according to multiple reports.The deal came after Stellantis and Ford earlier reached tentative agreements with the union weeks after it launched strikes that prompted tens of thousands of autoworkers to walk off the job.

