UAW shuts down Ford's biggest plant; Stellantis talks resuming

Kentucky truck plant employing 8,700 workers, the largest single walkout since targeted strikes began four weeks ago, came as the UAW and StellantisFord's shares fell 2.2% to $11.98 in premarket trade while GM's shares were marginally lower by 0.1% at $30.95.

Automakers have more than doubled initial wage hike offers, agreed to raise wages along with inflation and improved pay for temporary workers, but the union wants higher wages still, the abolishment of a two-tier wage system and the expansion of unions to battery plants.

Ford's Kentucky truck plant, its most profitable operation, generates $25 billion in annual sales, about a sixth of the company's global automotive revenue. Fain and other UAW officials called a meeting with Ford at 5:30 pm ET (21:30 GMT) on Wednesday and demanded a new offer, which Ford did not have, a Ford official said. headtopics.com

"This is all you have for us? Our members' lives and my handshake are worth more than this," Fain added, according to the union source. The Kentucky plant "is a very profitable plant and because there was no notice at all, it will be particularly disruptive," said Harley Shaiken, a labor professor at the University of California, Berkeley. "This is a major step hitting the bottom line.

"We're not gonna wait around forever," he said on social media platform X on Wednesday evening. "If Ford can't get that after four weeks on strike, these 8,700 workers shutting down their biggest plant will help them understand it. headtopics.com

High-profit targets at Stellantis include the automaker's Ram pickup truck factories in Sterling Heights and Warren, Michigan, as well as two Jeep SUV factories in Detroit.

