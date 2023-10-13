UAW says it may call more strikes 'at any time'

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Friday that the union may call on additional workers at Big Three facilities to strike “at any time,” shifting the labor movement’s strategy a month in.

“We are entering a new phase of this fight, and it demands a new approach,” Fain said during a scheduled address to the membership. The UAW on Wednesday surprised markets in calling for a strike expansion at Ford Motor Co.’s F, -0.83% Kentucky pickup truck plant, with 8,700 workers walking out and striking at the heart of the automaker’s profits. The strike started on Sept. 14.The UAW strategy changed because Ford, General Motors Co. GM, -1.48% and Stellantis NV STLA, +0.

“With the threat of a strike, we can get them moving,” he said. “We changed the rules, and now there’s only one rule: pony up.”

