UAW's Fain May Be Fighting a Domestic 'War.' Auto Makers Are Battling Overseas.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain spoke at a rally one day after winning a big concession from General Motors in the tough 2023 labor negotiations. It sounds like he is looking for more. The rhetoric, which included a “class war on humanity,” makes it hard for investors to know what will be enough.

Fain on Friday said that GM agreed to place electric battery plant workers into the master labor contract that governs all UAW workers at GM. That was a wow moment for Fain. The UAW can unionize any group of workers and it was very likely that battery plant workers in Ohio and Michigan would be unionized by the UAW.

Fain spoke at a rally in Chicago on Saturday. He sounded happy with the progress: “For months, said that a just transition with the EV industry was impossible…we said hell no!” The UAW didn’t respond to a request for comment about what social and economic social justice means for Fain. headtopics.com

He might not be fighting a foreign war, but the auto makers are. Fain also returned to a line used frequently about the quarter trillion in profits made by the Big Three over the past 10 years. The auto makers have made money. But you have to make money to compete and the question of how much is enough rarely comes up. Neither does how competitors are doing.

But sales total some $4.8 trillion so the spending is $4.5 trillion. That’s a lot of spending on labor, parts, commercials, platform development, and everything else that goes into a car. The three largest auto makers in the U.S. that are not the Detroit Three are Toyota Motor (TYO: 7201), Hyundai Motor (005380.Korea), and Honda Motor (HMC). Over the comparable span, they generated about $5.2 trillion in sales, and spent about $4.8 trillion to generate some $377 billion in operating profit for a margin of 7.2%. Every number is bigger or better those of the Detroit Three. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

The auto workers' strike enters its 4th week. The union president urges members to keep up the fightThe president of the United Auto Workers is urging union members to stick with their strike against Detroit carmakers. The strike is now in its fourth week. At a rally Saturday in Chicago, UAW President Shawn Fain portrayed the strike a pivotal moment for organized labor. Fain didn't give any new details about negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The union claimed a breakthrough on Friday, when GM agreed to put workers at new electric vehicle battery plants under the UAW's nati

United Auto Workers Announce Major Progress in Big 3 Strike NegotiationsUAW President Shawn Fain announced several significant concessions by GM, Ford and Stellantis in a Facebook Live video.

UAW puts strike 'expansion' on hold after major breakthrough with General MotorsUAW puts strike 'expansion' on hold after major breakthrough with General Motors

UAW workers reject Mack Trucks contract, will strikeUAW workers reject Mack Trucks contract, will strike

UAW strike shows Big 3 automakers are already in the scrapyardBiden remarks on UAW strike

UAW workers reject Mack Trucks contract offer and vote to go on strikeThe latest UAW workers to go on strike are set to stop work at 7am tomorrow.