UAW escalates GM strike following tentative deals with Stellantis and Ford

largest in North America, just hours after the Stellantic deal was reached. Its nearly 4,000 workers join about 14,000 already striking at GM factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.did not immediately explain what prompted the new action after 44 days of targeted strikes. The added pressure on GM is substantial as Spring Hill makes engines for vehicles assembled in a total of nine plants as far afield as Mexico, including Silverado and Sierra pickups.

Fain called the deal “a turning point in the class war that has been raging in this country for the past 40 years.” He added the deal won’t force autoworkers to choose between “good jobs and green jobs” as the industry converts toMeantime, the union continued talks Sunday with GM, said a spokesman for the automaker. No details were provided.

“Everybody’s really fired up and excited,” Spring Hill assembly line worker Larry Montgomery said by phone on Sunday. He said workers were taken by surprise by the strike call. “We thought it was going to happen earlier.”Saturday that 43,000 members at Stellantis would have to vote on the deal — just as Ford workers must. About 14,000 UAW workers had been on strike at two Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, and several parts distribution centers across the country. headtopics.com

Vice President Rich Boyer, who led the Stellantis talks, said the workforce will double at the Toledo, Ohio, machining plant. The union, he said, won $19 billion worth of investment across the U.S.Fain said Stellantis had proposed cutting 5,000 U.S. jobs, but the union's strike changed that to adding 5,000 jobs by the end of the contract.

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to get to the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said. Similarly, the union won the right to strike over plant closures.

