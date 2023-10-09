UAE warns Syria to not get involved in Israel-Hamas war: report

The United Arab Emirates warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to refrain from intervening in the Israel-Hamas war or allow attacks on Israel from Syrian soil. Axios reported the news first, citing two UAE sources briefed on the matter. Foreign leaders outside Israel are concerned the war could spill into neighboring Lebanon or escalate into a regional conflict, the news outlet said.

On Monday, leaders from the United States, Germany, Britain, France and Italy issued a joint statement condemning the attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Scoop: UAE warns Syria's Assad not to get involved in Hamas-Israel war

