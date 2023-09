UAE's president-designate for UN COP28 offers full-throated defense of nation hosting climate talks

The Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference has offered a full-throated defense of his nation hosting the talks. as the president-designate of the talks as he serves as the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which seeks to boost its production of carbon-emitting crude oil and natural gas.

Back before a quiet, hometown crowd and an amenable moderator after attending the U.N. General Assembly, al-Jaber pointed to his 20 years of work on renewable energy as a sign he and the Emirates represented the best chance to reach a consensus to address climate change worldwide.

“The world only, for whatever reason, views us as an oil-and-gas nation,” he said. “We have moved beyond oil and gas 20 years ago. We embraced the energy transition 20 years ago.” He added: “We don’t become passionate or ideological or so emotional. We’re business-oriented. We’re results-driven.”a 50-year-old longtime climate envoy

, is a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He’s been behind tens of billions of dollars spent or pledged toward renewable energy in this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula — and also leads an oil company that pumps some 4 million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Emirati and Egyptian central banks agree to a currency swap deal as Egypt's economy strugglesThe central banks of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have agreed to a currency exchange deal, which could bolster the struggling Egyptian economy

Talking Peace in Sudan, the U.A.E. Secretly Fuels the FightFrom a remote air base in Chad, the Emirates is giving arms and medical treatment to fighters on one side in Sudan’s spiraling war, officials say.

SBI works with UAE’s TradeFinex to set up joint crypto venture in JapanSBI Group and UAE-based TradeFinex launch Japan joint venture to drive trade finance adoption of XDC Network blockchain solutions.

Philadelphia officials offer financial help to looted businessesBusiness owners who were looted have to fill out online forms describing the damage and costs, and they can receive some reimbursement.

Feds offer $15,000 reward for tips in the drive-by killing of a North Texas toddlerThe ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for info leading to arrests in the fatal drive-by shooting of 2-year-old Zyah Lacy.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference offered a full-throated defense Saturday of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.”climate activists roundly criticized his appointment

as the president-designate of the talks as he serves as the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which seeks to boost its production of carbon-emitting crude oil and natural gas.

Back before a quiet, hometown crowd and an amenable moderator after attending the U.N. General Assembly, al-Jaber pointed to his 20 years of work on renewable energy as a sign he and the Emirates represented the best chance to reach a consensus to address climate change worldwide.

“The world only, for whatever reason, views us as an oil-and-gas nation,” he said. “We have moved beyond oil and gas 20 years ago. We embraced the energy transition 20 years ago.”

He added: “We don’t become passionate or ideological or so emotional. We’re business-oriented. We’re results-driven.”a 50-year-old longtime climate envoy

, is a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He’s been behind tens of billions of dollars spent or pledged toward renewable energy in this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula — and also leads an oil company that pumps some 4 million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily.

Addressing the world’s reliance on crude oil, al-Jaber issued a challenge to the audience listening to him at Dubai’s Museum of the Future: Tell him how to immediately stop the use of all fossil fuels.

“Some are promoting the fact that we can just unplug the world from the current energy system and with a flick of a switch, we can just initiate a new energy system,” he said. “That doesn’t work. It won’t work. … So we need to sober up and be more realistic and more practical.”