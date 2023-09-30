UAE's president-designate for U.N. COP28 offers full-throated defense of an oil nation hosting climate talks

The UAE's president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate summit offered a full-throated defense Saturday of his nation hosting the talks. Climate activists roundly criticized Sultan al-Jaber’s appointment as the president-designate of the talks because he serves as the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.
, which is seeking to boost its production of carbon-emitting crude oil BRN00, -0.10% and natural gas NG00, +0.03%.
Read: UAE oil exec and leader of COP28 climate summit tells U.N., energy industry to ‘get after gigatons’ of emissions Back before a quiet, hometown crowd and an amenable moderator after attending the U.N. General Assembly, al-Jaber pointed to his 20 years of work on renewable energy as a sign that he and the Emirates represent the best chance to reach a consensus to address climate change worldwide.
"The world only, for whatever reason, views us as an oil-and-gas nation," he said. "We have moved beyond oil and gas 20 years ago. We embraced the energy transition 20 years ago." He added: "We don't become passionate or ideological or so emotional. We're business-oriented. We're results-driven."
